PLEASANTVILLE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System will hold an adult crafting event 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Create unique aromatic blends and transform them into soothing balms to help your mood and enhance your overall well-being.

Registration is requested. The library is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778 or see atlanticlibrary.org.

