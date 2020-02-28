PLEASANTVILLE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System will hold an adult crafting event 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Create unique aromatic blends and transform them into soothing balms to help your mood and enhance your overall well-being.
Registration is requested. The library is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778 or see atlanticlibrary.org.
