Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Hands, Ralph L., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with simple assault.

Scott, Zayd M., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash, under the influence and distribution of marijuana over 1 ounce/under 5 pounds

Bailey, Jazzmin M., 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash, under the influence and possession of controlled dangerous substance, distribution of heroin/cocaine and possession of CDS cocaine.

Williams, Abner C., 51, of Tuckerton, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with robbery with force, shoplifting and assault.

Load comments