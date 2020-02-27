Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Guerrero-Guerrero, Cesar, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Paraham, Eric Dionte, 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with simple assault, possession of marijuana/hash and under the influence.
Michey, Samuel L. 63, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 16, and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Plaza-Tapia, Erika A., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with simple assault.
Anderson, Tony, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with simple assault.
Okur, Mustafa M., 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash and under the influence.
Crawford, Corey N., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash and under the influence.
Romanrios, Patricia Z., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with simple assault.
Tartaglio, Nicademo A., 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with theft of movable property and credit card theft.
Maddelin, Philip, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with criminal mischief with damage, attempted burglary, entering a structure, force and theft of movable property in the 4th degree, and possession and manufacturing of burglary tools.
White, Byron L., 38, of Newtonville, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash, under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holloway, Dupree L., 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash, and under the influence.
Scarlett, Malita L., 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash and under the influence.
Horton, Javanni S., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and improper behavior.
