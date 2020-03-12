Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Harvey Jr., Reginald U., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 2 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash and under the influence.
Exantus, Jean J., 30, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested March 2 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon.
Pettigrew, Paul 64, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Carson 3rd, Charles J., 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under the influence, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of certain bullets, selling/giving/REC/buying handgun ammo without a license or permit.
Warfield, Ronald E., 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with possession of CDS, Heroin/possession of CDS (synthetic narcotic), possession of marijuana/hash under the influence, distribution of CDS, possession/distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing facility.
