Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Miller, Brand L., 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with simple assault.
Hurless, Jeffrey, 22, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with shoplifting.
Guenther, Frank J., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with simple assault.
Olaya, Luis, 55, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with theft of movable property in the 4th degree.
Rease, Michael M., 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with simple assault.
Johnson, Julian S., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.
McNeil, Kenneth K., 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with burglary entering a structure, possession of CDS or analog, and distribution of heroin/cocaine.
Philo, Terrence D., Jr., 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with distribution of prescription drugs, and manufacture and distribution of CDS.
Sutor, Thomas A., 31, of Northfield, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.
Rando, Charles N., 41, of Northfield, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith, Jeremy S., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with resisting arrest.
