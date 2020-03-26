Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Rothenberger, Matthew D., 35, of Brick Township, was arrested March 16 and charged with careless driving.
Howell, Latifa R., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 16 and charged with theft from motor vehicle.
Durham, Morgan L., 65, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 14 and charged with improper behavior.
Conrad, Jenny R., 27, of Somers Point, was arrested March 14 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under/maintenance of lamps and reflectors/possession controlled dangerous substance in motor vehicle.
Rice, Davine J., 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 13 and charged with possession of CDS heroin/distribute heroin/cocaine/poss of drug parahernalia/driving after driver's license/registration suspended/revoked/possession CDS in motor vehicle/traffic on marked lanes.
Smith, Charles L., 67, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 13 and charged with possession/use of CDS/manufacture/distribute CDS.
Black, Anthony F., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 12 and charged with attempt to elude police.
Sierra, Angel D., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 11 and charged with fail to inspect.
Tountas, Panagioti I., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 11 and charged with fail to inspect.
Sierra, Angel D., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 11 and charged with improper behavior.
