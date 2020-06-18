Rickards, Julian B., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 3 and charged with resisting arrest-simple assault, obstruction of administration of law.
A 15-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested June 6 and charged with possession of dum-dum bullets, committing a drug offense while possessing a firearm, possession of controled dangerous substance cocaine, distribution of heroin/cocaine.
Magee-Ahedo, Rosalind C., 37, of Absecon, was arrested June 7 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding stop sign regulation or yield sign.
Davila, Christoffer, 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 9 and charged with resisting arrest-flight.
