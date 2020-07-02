Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Ramirez, Gabriel, 27, of Ventnor, was arrested and charged with criminal Ttespass and harassment June 22.
Thompson, James, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, possession of weapon unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon June 18.
Thomas, Anastasia, 57, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with simple assault June 16.
Williams, Gina Lambert, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence June 14.
Velez, Denise Y., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, criminal mischief June 12.
