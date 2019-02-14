Police blotter Egg Harbor Township

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Mary K. Connolly, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Canales, 48, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
Antonio L. Williams, 22, of Linwood, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with DWI.
Liza M. Upegui, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Bodie W. Wllis, 63, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
John E. Schallus, 38, of Ventnor, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Michael F. Mcgrath, 33, of Northfield, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with DWI.
Brittany O. Campbell, 31. of Atlantic city, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Fausto Velasco, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Eric M. Legg, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with violation of final restraining order.
Nicholas Moses, 70, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with obstruction.
Gregory A. Stengel, 42, of Williamstown, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Chelby J. Eberlin, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with resisting arrest.
Maryann Pauciello, 57, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with resisting arrest.
Kathryn A. Biglan, 42, of Margate, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Syief I. Murphy, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with simple assault.
Robert Gonzalez, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with DWI.
Graham M. Ginn, 30, of Ocean View, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with DWI.