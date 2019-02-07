Police blotter EHT (Feb. 1)

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Maurice Cohen, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with shoplifting.
Biraj Patel, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Luis F. Chevere, 22, of Absecon, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with harassment.
Gregory D. Rankin, 43, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with DWI.
Shaun S. Winkler, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia.
Dwayne L. Morgan II, 25, of Somers Point, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Margaret R. Shaw, 62, of Newfield, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with DWI.
Nicholis V. Trivisonno, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief.
John C. Cusac, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with sexual assault, endangering welfare of children.
Jose F. Torres, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with shoplifting.
Isiah E. Atkins, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with shoplifting.
Vicki J. Ruiz, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with shoplifting.
Michael A. Horton, 26, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Michael P. Barberi, 51, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with DWI.