Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Linda K. Murphy, 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Ryan G. Connerton, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with simple assault.
Richard J. Broome, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Laura K. Reilly, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with simple assault.
Gary E. Smith, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with simple assault.
Miguel Gonzalez, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Lance V. Arlington, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Arthur T. Wagely, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with simple assault, harassment.
Robert J. Jones, 63, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with theft of movable property, conspiracy.
Juwan K. Dockins, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with theft of movable property, conspiracy, hindering apprehension.