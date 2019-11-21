Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jessica A. Gross, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, failed to give controlled dangerous substance to police.

Ralph T. Strider III, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with possession of cocaine, failed to give CDS to police, possession of paraphernalia.

Heather L. Mulloy, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Ralph T. Strider III, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with possession of cocaine.

Morelia Kesel, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct.

Stephen Allen Krajci, 62, of Philadelphia, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with strong armed robbery, simple assault, possession of false ID, possession of a weapon.

William D. Saladine, 82, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with defiant trespasser.

James K. Lasala, 25, of Fairfax, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction.

Carollynn Maul, 57, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with DWI.

Anthony J. Fernandez, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Ngoc V. Nguyen, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with DWI.

Load comments