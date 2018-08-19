EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township recently awarded contracts to repave and make improvements to two of its well-worn thoroughfares.
The roads slated for work are Poplar Avenue, from Blackman Road to the Patcong Creek bridge, and Doughty Road, from Fire Road to Delilah Road. Work on Poplar is expected to begin in September and be finished in mid-October while work on Doughty is also expected to begin in September and be finished by early November.
“The last time these roads were (reconstructed) was 25 years ago,” Business Administrator Peter Miller said. “They’re high-traveled roads and the time has come to resurface them.”
Landberg Construction of Mays Landing won the contract to work on Poplar Avenue for its low bid of $302,381.54. Of that total, $300,000 is being paid for through a grant from the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund. Doughty Road construction will cost $428,000. Arawak Paving of Hammonton won the contract with its low bid and will be paid through a grant of $241,000 with the township’s road-improvement capital program covering the remaining cost of $187,100.
As is customary during road repaving and construction, the township is making minor but necessary improvements to its stormwater system in an effort to alleviate issues of excessive runoff and water pooling. Stormwater remediation work is being done on both projects, with Doughty drawing more attention due to reports of gathering water during storms.
“Every time we look at a road, if we have any type of water ponding we just try to draw up an improvement,” Miller said. “(Doughty) doesn’t flood out or anything, but if there’s limited storm water on the road we try to intercept it where we can. Instead of having it flow 2,000 feet down the road, we’d like to intercept it maybe at 1,000 feet instead.”
During construction there will be detours in place, with detours being replaced by alternate-lane traffic during repaving. Miller said he expects little driver consternation from the detours, which will only redirect vehicles down adjacent roads for short stretches.
There is some issue, however, facing local businesses. Though there aren’t many business on Doughty Road, Miller said about four will be affected by road closings. The township will hold a meeting with local business people to discuss the issue and potential workarounds during construction periods. Though the roads will be closed, Miller said, there will be an exception for local traffic.