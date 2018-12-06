Price's Mill in Bargaintown circa 1757 — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Bargaintown’s little one room school house was located behind Price’s Mill on what is known today as Mill Road. All eight grades were taught in the tiny school. John Price established the mill circa 1757. It was later known as Baker’s Mill and lastly as Collins Mill.
The location of the mill today is at the entrance to the Lakeside Condominiums on Mill Road. Patcong Creek was diverted when the Garden State Parkway was built and it no longer runs in the same path as years ago.
These pictures are samples from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township NJ.”
