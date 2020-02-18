EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Principle Academy Charter, a public charter school for kindergarten through sixth-grade students from Atlantic County, will host a Musical Journey Through Time 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 to celebrate Black History Month.

February is Black History Month and Principle students have been studying important figures in African American history. At the Musical Journey Through Time event, students will perform various songs from African American culture, allowing community members to travel through history with them. The event will be held at Principle Academy and light refreshments will be served.

“A Musical Journey Through Time is an exciting event to honor and celebrate Black History Month! It gives our students, and community, the opportunity to learn about African American history through songs that we know and love,” said Cydnee Phoenix, dean of community engagement and registrar.

For any questions, contact Phoenix at 609-498-6350 or phoenix@principleacademycharter.org.

Tags

Load comments