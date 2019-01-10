Professional actress and Absegami alumna holds workshop for theater students

Professional actress and Absegami High School 2012 graduate Morgan Kirner returned to her alma mater to hold a musical theater workshop as part of the Absegami One Good Adult program for the theater students of Absegami High School, Oakcrest High School and Galloway Township Middle School.
Kirner played leading roles in productions at Absegami High School and won the award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical in the state of New Jersey at the Rising Star Awards held by the Paper Mill Playhouse. She is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory of the Arts and is an Equity actress who has appeared in many professional productions across the country, including her current role as Ermegarde in the national tour of "Hello, Dolly!"
Focusing on the storytelling aspect of interpreting a song in musical theater, Kirner coached and critiqued students who sang musical theater pieces for the workshop attendees. At the end of the workshop, Kirner then sang a song of her own for the group."
“From the moment I met Morgan, I knew she would be a professional performer,” said Absegami Drama Director Chip Garrison. “Not only is she amazingly talented but she works harder on her craft than anyone I know. But what was so wonderful tonight was to see her coaching other students; she is a natural teacher and really connected with each student she coached.”