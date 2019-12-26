EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Principle Academy Charter, a public charter school for kindergarten through sixth-grade students from Atlantic County, received winter coats for all students. On Dec. 11, Operation Warm, with the support of the Ocean City-Upper Township Local Rotary Club, provided a new winter coat for all Principle Academy students.
Operation Warm serves millions of children in need across North America. Their motto is a coat is #MoreThanACoat. These winter coats provide children with physical and emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future.
“We are so thankful for Operation Warmth and the local Rotary Club for their help and support of our students,” said Chief School Administrator Alvaro Cores. “With these coats, our students are able to continue to thrive with the confidence to succeed!”
For any questions about PAC and Operation Warm, please contact Logan Levenson, marketing consultant for the academy at 609-335-5489 or loganlevenson@principleacademycharter.org.
