The Current of Egg Harbor Township

Remembering Jamie dinner planned in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto and local magician Joe Holiday will appear at the 19th Remembering Jamie Italian Dinner.

A buffet-style meal will be served with many varieties of homemade pastas, desserts and other “surprise” menu items. The price includes beer and soda.

The dinner is held in memory of Jamie Crescenzo. Crescenzo was a student at Atlantic Cape Community College who died after losing control of her car on a snowy road in February 2000. She was a graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School and participated in the Key Club, Lady Eagles Basketball and other activities in the community. Crescenzo had been accepted at Stockton to continue her education in the field of criminal justice with her goal to be a police officer.

The Remembering Jamie Foundation supports the community through scholarships at Egg Harbor Township High School, Atlantic Cape Community College criminal justice major and Stockton University and also provides donations annually to the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League and the Covenant House of Atlantic City. It is through the continued assistance of friends and family that the foundation continues to meet its goals with the community.

Her life was cut short but her passion to help others continues with the support of the community.

The dinner will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb 23, at the Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for children.

Please come join us for a night of fun and festivities, good food and even better company.

