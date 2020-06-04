EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township School District is currently accepting online registrations for full day Kindergarten. If you reside in Egg Harbor Township, and your child will turn five years old on or before Oct. 1, please assist us with planning and reserve your spot by Monday, June 15 to be a part of the Class of 2033 this fall in our full-day kindergarten program.
Due to COVID-19, only online registrations are currently accepted. Legal parents or guardians can register their children by visiting the district’s registration webpage at eht.k12.nj.us/registration.
During the online registration process, parents/guardians should be prepared to upload digital documentation including the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency (ie: mortgage document, tax bill, utility bill, lease agreement), and a copy of the parent/guardian’s photo ID.
Outcomes from public Strategic Planning meetings facilitated by the New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) during the 2017-2018 school year identified full-day kindergarten as one of the community’s top three priorities for the district going forward.
The district anticipates approximately 500 students will enroll in the full-day program, based on additional input received from community outreach efforts that included announcements at public Board of Education meetings; a Full-Day Kindergarten Interest Survey conducted on social media; and three District Full Day Kindergarten Town Hall Meetings hosted last fall by Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kim Gruccio.
Early registration is necessary so that administration can structurally plan for any necessary classroom modifications, staff and student schedules, and to order classroom supplies.
For more information or for help with the registration process, please call the registration office at 609-927-4141, ext. 1103, or via email to registration@eht.k12.nj.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.