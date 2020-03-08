Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In the 1940s, Richard and Evelyn Collins ran a grocery store in Bargaintown called Pioneer Market. In the late '40s they left Bargaintown and opened a store in Northfield, and in 1953 they returned to their previous location with an expanded Uncle Dick’s Family Market.
This market was the only grocery store in the area, other than Pleasantville. Uncle Dick’s Market offered a variety of items also with groceries, including gifts as shown in this photo of Uncle Dick with his wife, Evelyn.
Upcoming Events
Spend an evening with Abe Lincoln on Friday, April 3, at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center in the large auditorium. Abe will discuss his life and presidency until he attended a play at the Ford Theater on April 14, 1865.
Families welcome!
A $2 suggested donation at the door. Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society members and students are always free. Light refreshments afterward.
The museum is open 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday or by appointment.
Call 609-813-2002 or see GEHTHSMuseum.org or follow the society on Facebook, "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.”
