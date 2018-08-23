EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. has launched its School Action For Emergencies annual fund campaign to raise money for security upgrades and enhancements for the largest district in Atlantic County.
During the 2017-18 school year, Egg Harbor Township Schools hosted three public strategic planning meetings to gauge public opinion in shaping the future of the district. Based on input received from parents, students, community members, teachers and administrators who attended those meetings, "safety and security" was identified as one of the top five high-priority needs for the district.
Under the leadership of Superintendent of Schools Kim Gruccio, the district has conducted a safety and security assessment of facilities, operations and procedures; created a prioritized list of resources needed to better serve the schools; and established a plan that addresses those needs in three phases over the next two years, including partnering with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, federal air marshalls and the Atlantic County SWAT Team.
To support the district’s ongoing commitment to school safety and security, the Community Partnership initiated the SAFE campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 per year to upgrade surveillance systems, introduce new visitor-identification technology, add emergency strobe lighting and reinforce entryways to thwart intruders, giving students and staff additional critical time to react.
The SAFE campaign will primarily target parents of students and staff members.
"If every family who has a child in the district donated just $10 per student per year, we would raise more than $70,000 toward our $100,000 per-year goal," said Chip Donovan, president of the Community Partnership.
Since 2006, the Community Partnership, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, has raised more than $450,000 for Egg Harbor Township Schools for academic enhancement, instructional technology, extra-curricular activities and capital projects. Donations to the Community Partnership are tax-deductible, as allowable by law.
For more information or to donate, go to CommunityPartnershipEHT.org/Safe-Campaign, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017 or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.