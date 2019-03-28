Northfield student wins South Jersey spelling bee

A Northfield Community Middle School student won the South Jersey Regional Scripps Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 16, and an Egg Harbor Township girl took second place.
After 26 rounds, and successfully spelling words such as, “fusillade,” “virgule,” “schnecke,” “pickelhaube,” and “schottische,” seventh-grader Hannah Campbell correctly spelled the word “magenta,” winning the bee.
Thirty-nine children from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties participated in the competition held at Pauline J. Petway Elementary School in Vineland.
Hannah won an all-expenses-paid week-long trip to Washington, D.C., in May, where she will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is televised by ESPN. Hannah is one of approximately 500 students who successfully advanced to the nationals from an initial pool of 11 million spelling bee participants nationwide.
Nekita Thaker, an eighth-grader at Alder Avenue Middle School in Egg Harbor Township, took second place. Thaker made it to through 25 intense rounds before finally misspelling a word.
Melina Cortes, a sixth-grader at Johnstone Elementary School in Vineland, took third place.