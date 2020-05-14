051420_eht_history 1

Scout Troop 92

 Mainland Journal archives / provided

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Scout Troop 92 from the Bargaintown section of the township received the William S. Shoppy Camping Award. The troop was sponsored by Northfield-Linwood Lions Club and supervised by scoutmaster George R. Connover, kneeling on the right, and assistant scoutmaster John Lewis, kneeling on left. Troop members in photo are, back row, from left: Terry Spengler, Karl Krauss, Fred Slunt, Lyn Rowley and Robert Reed; and front row, from left: Matthew Bruckler, Charles Adams, Richard Lewis, Kenneth Smith and Gary Hanson.

Upcoming Events:

Due to the coronavirus situation, the May presentation on Batsto has been postponed to a later date. The museum is closed until further notice. However, the Community Teaching Garden is open and there are a few beds available. Please call 609-335-3313 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com if interested.

Please check the Facebook page Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum for photos and updated information.

