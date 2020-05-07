050720_eht_scouts

Egg Harbor Township Scouts BSA Troop 94 collected over 1,500 pounds of food Saturday, April 25, for the Scouting for Food Program. The food donations collected will benefit the Egg Harbor Township Community Food Bank during this time when so many people are in need. Pictured are Scoutmaster Blake North, Alex, Drew, Luke, Assistant Scoutmaster Charlie Parks and Jen Parks.

 Samantha Cook / Provided

