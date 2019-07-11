EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The second annual #EHTPride Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, in the parking lot of Egg Harbor Township High School.
The rain-or-shine event is planned annually to demonstrate what sets the largest school district in the county apart from others — both academically and as a community hub.
Confirmed food trucks include Asian Street Cravings, Bareknuckle Cafe, Cannoli World, Ken’s Ice Cream, Kona Ice, Matty G Dogz LLC, Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop and WipeOut Eats.
On stage will be magician/entertainer and Egg Harbor Township High School alumnus Chad Juros, who will perform a 45-minute interactive magic show. Juros has been featured on "Good Morning America," Penn & Teller’s "Fool Us" and the "Chriss Angel Mindfreak" reality show.
Committed community and school-associated organizations include the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, the township Recreation Department, STOP the Heroin, the township Police Department, Inland Family Success Center, Family Service Association Teen Center, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and Insight Workforce Solutions.
Other presenters and activities include more than 50 Egg Harbor Township School District academic, extra-curricular, performing arts and school fundraising groups, school bus tours, varsity athletic competitions, high school building tours, a free bounce house, laser tag, RC2U portable remote controlled 24-feet-by-20-feet car track and other hands-on games for kids.
Attendance is free and the event is open to the public. For more information about #EHTPride Festival, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or via email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.
The festival is co-hosted by the Egg Harbor Township Education Foundation and the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. in coordination with Egg Harbor Township schools,