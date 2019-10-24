ShopRite recently wrapped up its annual participation in the 2019 Feeding America’s Great American Milk Drive with volunteer events at two food bank locations in New Jersey.
ShopRite store locations owned and operated by Village Super Market Inc. participated in the monthlong milk drive and asked customers to donate at checkout to help support children and families as part of the Great American Milk Drive.
Village Super Market operates ShopRites stores throughout the state, including those of Absecon, English Creek, Galloway, Marmora, Rio Grande and Somers Point.
ShopRite donated a total of 22,000 gallons of milk during the milk drive.
The event supplies a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, including the northern and southern branches of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, NORWESCAP, Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley, Maryland Food Bank and Rainbow Community Food Pantry.
To date, the Great American Milk Drive has delivered more than 1.9 million gallons to those in need, providing more than 30 million servings of milk.
