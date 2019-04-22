Shore Mall walkers — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Walking the halls of the old Shore Mall was a popular way of keeping fit — as it still is today at the Hamilton Mall.
This photo was taken in March 1989. Evelyn Collins is in the back row holding a heart sign and mall manager Lorraine Huffnagle is on the right in a blue skirt and dark blue Shore Mall sweatshirt.
Come out and help the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society celebrate its 40th anniversary 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Driver, Northfield.
The guest speaker will be Atlantic County historian Norman Goos, who will speak on local mills of English Creek.
For ticket information, call Lisa at 609-646-9633.
Gardening plots available at the township Community Garden. Raised beds are ready for planting. They're great for individuals or organizations. Call 609-813-2002 or 609-335-3313 for information.
Museum hours are Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.