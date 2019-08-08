Pictured in this 1992 newspaper, Superintendent Frederick Nickles speaks to the last class to attend the brick Scullville school, built in 1915. New larger schools were being built to replace the small outlying schools in Egg Harbor Township, due to the rapid growth of the township’s population. The quaint, historic schools in Bargaintown, Scullville, Steelmanville, Farmington, McKee City and Cardiff schools closed their doors to area students.