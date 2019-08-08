Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Pictured in this 1992 newspaper, Superintendent Frederick Nickles speaks to the last class to attend the brick Scullville school, built in 1915. New larger schools were being built to replace the small outlying schools in Egg Harbor Township, due to the rapid growth of the township’s population. The quaint, historic schools in Bargaintown, Scullville, Steelmanville, Farmington, McKee City and Cardiff schools closed their doors to area students.
Upcoming Event: Museum Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28. Stop in then and see our displays of early EHT school memorabilia.
Like us on Facebook: "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum”
New Summer Hours for the museum — Sundays 1 to 3 p.m.