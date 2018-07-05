FOLSOM – South Jersey Gas advises residents, business owners and motorists in Egg Harbor Township that construction work will begin on or about Monday, July 9 (weather permitting) to enhance its infrastructure as part of the Accelerated Infrastructure Replacement Program. The work is expected to be completed by October 2018.
Natural gas main upgrades will take place along E. Black Horse Pike (US-322) from Lowell Avenue to Spruce Avenue. Work will also be performed on side streets, including Lehigh Avenue, Mt. Vernon Avenue and Heggen Avenue.
To ensure safe travel, there will be lane closures with appropriate traffic control personnel directing motorists and pedestrians around all work. In addition, there may be some road closures on select narrow side streets where work will be performed. Residents and businesses along these streets will have access to and from their properties at all times.
The program's primary focus is the accelerated replacement of aging bare steel mains with more durable plastic pipe, providing significant safety and reliability benefits for customers.
All excavations will be restored on a daily basis. A temporary repair will be made in most cases until the final restoration occurs. Openings in concrete will be temporarily patched with asphalt until final restoration with concrete occurs. Final restorations and paving in the area are anticipated to be completed by fall 2018. All restorations are completed in compliance with local and county regulations.
South Jersey Gas or its contractor will contact customers to gain access to properties with gas service to complete this work. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Some night work will be performed along E. Black Horse Pike. There is a possibility that work will be performed some Saturdays during the same timeframe.
For questions or more information, contact the South Jersey Gas Atlantic Division at 609-645-2690, ext. 6459 and reference the Black Horse Pike and Others 2 Project.