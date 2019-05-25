South Jersey veterans visit Egg Harbor Township High School

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — High school students heard stories from veterans Wednesday about their experiences in the service.
The high school’s Honors U.S. History II class held the annual Military Appreciation Program in the school’s Media Center, according to a news release. Eleven local veterans, whose years of service ranged from the 1960s to the present, spoke. It was up to the students to find veterans in South Jersey to participate.
“The reason why we are having this is to say thank you,” junior Jason Wollermann said. “We are honored to have our guests here today, and the Egg Harbor Township High School community thanks you for your service.”
Wollermann’s father, who served in Afghanistan, also spoke.
“It was great to be able to share about my time in the military with these students,” said Mayor Paul Hodson, who served in the Army from 1972 to 2012. “Hearing from all of these veterans led to a beautiful day and event for the Egg Harbor Township community.”
After speaking, the veterans were served lunch, sponsored by the students and local businesses, according to the release.
“I think I get even more out of this than the students,” said John Eberwine, a Vietnam War veteran who lives in Linwood. “It’s helpful for me to be able to share my story with young people. We are grateful to be appreciated.”