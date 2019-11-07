EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On Thursday, Oct. 24, the township school district held an educational session for Spanish-speaking parents and families. The event, called Noche Latina, was held to help parents take advantage of the many opportunities for their children in the school district so their child can be prepared for the college application process or to enter the workforce after high school graduation.
Nearly 100 students and family members attended the event, which began with a dinner sponsored by the EHT Education Association. Parents who do not have an account to access their child’s grades online were given assistance to set up their account.
After the meal, parents entered the computer lab, where they followed along on a Google Presentation prepared by the district’s bilingual parent coordinator, Jenny Dilks. Parents of children at the elementary, middle and high school levels learned useful information for them and their child. A good portion of the presentation concentrated on helping the parents navigate the high school years with their child.
This was the third event Dilks has planned for Spanish-speaking families in the district. A similar event with a different focus will be planned for Spring 2020. All Hispanic parents from Egg Harbor Township are encouraged to attend.
