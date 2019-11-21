EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — St. Elpitha, the philanthropic ladies group at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church recently donated $2,000 to Cheryl Caliri, founder of Earth Angels for Dementia, from proceeds of their Bid and Buy event held this year on Nov. 2.
St. Elpitha also served lunch at the Marie Adelaide Center, a haven for women in need in Atlantic City this past Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.