EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — St. Elpitha, the philanthropic ladies group at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church recently donated $2,000 to Cheryl Caliri, founder of Earth Angels for Dementia, from proceeds of their Bid and Buy event held this year on Nov. 2. 

St. Elpitha also served lunch at the Marie Adelaide Center, a haven for women in need in Atlantic City this past Wednesday, Nov. 13.

