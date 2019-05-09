You are the owner of this article.
Support scholarship for EHTHS students at the Hal Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund cocktail reception

Celebrate the legacy of a man who devoted his life to education and support local student scholarships during the Hal Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund’s cocktail reception, to be held Thursday, May 16.

Held in honor of late educator Hal Cohen, the fundraising event will benefit the fund in his name and includes a reception with finger foods, a cash bar, wine cork pull and a silent auction. The reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Greate Bay Country Club, and tickets are $25.

During the reception, a $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to a local graduating senior from Egg Harbor Township High School. The fund was established in January of 2018 to award scholarships to EHTHS students pursuing college degrees majoring in the humanities.

Cohen, who held degrees in journalism, communications and literature, taught at Egg Harbor Township High School for 27 years, teaching English, literature and electives such as creative writing and theater arts. He also coached the softball team, and went on to supervise the English department at the school until retiring in 2011.

“The idea of a scholarship in Hal's name was born out of the flood of heartfelt Facebook posts and tributes from former students and colleagues following his untimely passing,” Laureen Cohen, wife of the late educator, shared. “So many credit him with having a tremendous impact on their path in life, and a lasting influence on their lives and careers. This scholarship not only honors his memory, it aspires to continue his legacy by supporting students of the arts and humanities to fulfill their ambitions and make a positive impact on society.”

Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. To reserve tickets, email HalCohenScholarship@gmail.com or visit their Hal Cohen Memorial Scholarship Foundation Facebook page.

