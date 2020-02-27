EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The South Jersey Jazz Society will present “Swing into Spring” with the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band and special guest Eddie Bruce
The event will be at the Harbor Pines Country Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, on Monday, March 23rd. The deluxe buffet will start at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Cost includes buffet.
The Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band features some of the finest jazz musicians in southern New Jersey, including Denis DiBlasio, John Guida, Howard Isaacson to name but few.
Eddie Bruce has been wowing audiences for over four decades. His salute to Tony Bennet, and Frank Sinatra are legends in themselves. Bruce is the ideal vocalist to complement the powerful instrumentation of a jazz big band.
For more information see southjerseyjazz.org or send an email to info@southjerseyjazz.org, or call 927-6677.
