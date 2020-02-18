Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The Emma L. Cottingham was a three masted schooner built in Egg Harbor Township in 1875. Its principal owner was J.B. Steelman. It was a 522-ton ship that was 139-feet long with a beam of 34 feet. Before the days of railroads, many cargo ships were built along the Great Egg Harbor River from Mays Landing to Somers Point.
Bargaintown had a grist mill, blacksmith’s shop, saw mill and many cedar trees which made it a perfect area for Christopher Van Sant to start a shipyard in 1803.
From the 1860s to the late 1880s, many two- and three-masted schooners were built on the Israel Smith shipyard along the English Creek. It took many days to get the ships out of this curvy tributary as they had to wait for super high tides to move the ships gradually toward the deep channel of the Great Egg Harbor River. As railroads became established, shipbuilding came to a close. 1885 was the year of the last schooner built in Egg Harbor Township.
Upcoming Events
The next event for the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. It will be An Evening of Pure Irish, including Irish dancers, a band and bagpipers. Free refreshments will be served. The suggested donation is $2. GEHTHS members and students enter free.
The event will be held in the large auditorium of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1-3 or by appointment. 609-813-2002
See GEHTHSMuseum.org, or on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
If you have an early photo that would be appropriate for History Notes, please notify Lynn Wood at 609-335-3313.
