Three Atlantic Christian School senior athletes commit to colleges

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three Atlantic Christian senior athletes, Lindsey Ash, Solomon Griffith and Ayolola "Lola" Oguntuase, have committed to play sports at the collegiate level and were recognized for their accomplishments at a March 22 ceremony in the school gym.
"We're so proud of each of these seniors and the way they have worked hard to develop the abilities that God has given them and now they are being blessed for their efforts," said Athletic Director Pam Hitchner, who presided over the ceremony.
As fellow classmates, teachers and proud parents looked on, Oguntuase signed a formal Letter of Intent with Jefferson University in Philadelphia, where she is receiving a scholarship to play soccer.
Griffith has been accepted to Ursinus College in Pennsylvania, where he will play baseball.
Ash will attend William Paterson University in Wayne, where she will play soccer.
A stand-out shortstop on the ACS varsity baseball team, Griffith is the first player in school history to get 100 hits during his high school career, a milestone that he reached at the end of last year's season. Hitchner unveiled a new school banner with Griffith's name that will be hung in the ACS gym.
Varsity boys baseball head coach Ray Picking described Griffith as "every coach's dream, a young man who first and foremost loves the Lord and seeks to please Him in everything he does."
Griffith's strong academic record, coupled with his outstanding skills fielding and at bat, helped paved the way for him to be accepted to Ursinus, a NCAA Division III school in the Centennial Conference.
Playing right wing, Oguntuase scored 85 goals during her four years on the ACS varsity girls soccer team, led as captain in her senior year and earned the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference MVP award in 2018.
"Oguntuase has the golden foot," said varsity girls' head coach Carly Witherow. Oguntuase will join the NCAA Division II team that is part of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, the most competitive conference in the country.
Ash, who played center mid for three years on the varsity girls soccer team, will bring her strong foot skills as a passer and a keen ability to see and control the field to the NCAA Division III women's soccer team at William Paterson. which is part of the Eastern College Athletic Conference.
During the ceremony, Hitchner also recognized sophomore Sydney Pearson, a member of the varsity girls basketball team, for pulling down 500 rebounds this season. She achieved this accomplishment when the Lady Cougars were away in Ohio in early March playing in a national tournament.
"Sydney is only the 11th basketball player in school history to reach this significant milestone, and we wanted to recognize and honor you here at home in front of your school family," Hitchner said.