EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee honored several residents and adopted a new domestic violence policy at its meeting Wednesday.
The meeting, which was held after a special closed-session meeting to interview potential police officers, was the final meeting of 2019.
The committee adopted a new Domestic Violence policy during its work session. The policy is designed to encourage employees who are victims of domestic violence, and those impacted by domestic violence, to seek assistance from their human resources officers and provide a standard for human resources officers to follow when responding to employees.
All employees of the township are covered under the policy including full, part time and seasonal employees, interns and volunteers.
The policy designates primary and secondary human resources officers who are tasked with assisting employees who are victims of domestic violence.
The township designated Township Administrator Peter J. Miller as the primary human resources officer and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer McIver as the secondary, according to the policy. They will receive training on responding to and assisting employees who are domestic violence victims.
The committee recognized Kathy McIntyre, or “Kathy Mac,” for her 29-year career as a clerk, starting in the Tax Collector’s Office in 1990 and later moving to the Public Works Department.
Committee members said they would miss hearing McIntyre’s pleasant voice on the phone.
Along with celebrating McIntyre, the meeting recognized the first and second place winners of an essay contest titled “What Veterans Day Means to America.”
First-place winner Kiara Ygana and second-place winner Paityn Kates read their essays to the committee and were then each given their own certificates of recognition for their efforts.
A representative from the Atlantic County Utilities Authority also gave a year-end report for the township. He said recycling was down significantly in the township and it’s a common phenomenon among other towns in Atlantic County.
