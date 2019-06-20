062019_eht_travels

Nicole Mcardle from Egg Harbor township went to Tennessee to visit her children and grandchildren, and they visited Loretta Lynn’s ranch. With her are two of her grandchildren, Emma and Madelynn.

 Nicole McArdle / Submitted

Nicole Mcardle from Egg Harbor township went to Tennessee to visit her children and grandchildren, and they visited Loretta Lynn’s ranch. With her are two of her grandchildren, Emma and Madelynn.

Load comments