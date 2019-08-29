A retired officer of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department was honored recently as a Hometown Hero by the U.S. Army Golden Knights.
The U.S. Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, honored Clear Constantino at the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow by awarding her their coveted Baton.
The Golden Knights passed the awarded Baton back in forth while parachuting to the ground at the airshow.
Constantino was honored for her distinguished service to the Police Department and her community.
Costantino was shot in the line of duty in 2006.
On July 13, 2006, Christopher Blank was wanted on outstanding warrants when a car he was in was pulled over. Blank fled, and township Officers Christopher Leary and Costantino tried to arrest him before he got Costantino’s gun.
Leary was shot in the chest and protected by his bulletproof vest. Costantino was shot three times and needed surgery.
In a shoot-out with Officer William Loder, Blank suffered a wound to the arm and a bullet missed Loder. Blank ran to the woods and was arrested hours later.
Blank was sentenced in 2008 to 85 years in prison. He was convicted on 12 counts, including three charges of attempted murder.
The department offers thanks to the Golden Knights "for honoring the extremely well-deserving Clear Costantino."
Information provided by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and The Press of Atlantic City archives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.