The next membership meeting for the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Upper Cape Branch Library.
Historian June Sheridan and photographer Lynn Wood will present a program about their book “Journey Through Time – A Pictorial History of Egg Harbor Township.”
The book was awarded second place by the League of Historical Societies of New Jersey’s Kevin M. Hale Award, a statewide competition of submitted works in 2016. The book was researched, along with the collecting of photos, as part of the Egg Harbor Township 300th anniversary celebration in 2010.
Sheridan and Wood will present a slide show with the before and after photos from the book.
HPSUT monthly membership programs are held at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. There will be social time and refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by short business meeting and the program at 7:30 p.m.
Historical Society activities
Oct. 12: Plan to attend the HPSUT AppleFest on Saturday, Oct. 12th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Wesley Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road (Route 616), (Greenfield), Ocean View. See website for details.
Nov. 12: The HPSUT Membership meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 12 will feature a program on the history of Fort Mott and its role in the defense system of Philadelphia and the Delaware Bay.
Nov. 13: The HPSUT will participate in the 8th Annual UTBA Community Night on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Upper Twp. Elementary School in Marmora. Stop at our table for information.
Visit the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township at UpperTwpHistory.org or call 609-390-5656.
