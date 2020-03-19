Another Army rescue boat was christened on May 1, 1942, by Mrs. Frank S. Farley, wife of the state Sen. Frank S. Farley. The event took place at the Ventnor Boat Works facility, which was located in the West Atlantic City section of the township. Pictured, from left, are Mrs. Syd B. Smathers; Sen. Frank Farley; John Hubbard, president of Ventnor Boat Works; Mrs. Farley, holding bottle; Arno Apel and Edison Hedges.