Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Another Army rescue boat was christened on May 1, 1942, by Mrs. Frank S. Farley, wife of the state Sen. Frank S. Farley. The event took place at the Ventnor Boat Works facility, which was located in the West Atlantic City section of the township. Pictured, from left, are Mrs. Syd B. Smathers; Sen. Frank Farley; John Hubbard, president of Ventnor Boat Works; Mrs. Farley, holding bottle; Arno Apel and Edison Hedges.
Upcoming Events
The Abe Lincoln presentation scheduled for April 3 at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center has been canceled.
The next event is the Recognition Dinner at Crab Trap, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 23. Guest speaker will be Nor’Easter Nick Pittman, a meteorologist who will discuss notable weather events in our area. For dinner tickets please call Lisa Press at 609-646-9633.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1-3 or by appointment. For more information , call 609-813-2002 or see GEHTHSMuseum.org or, on Facebook, "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.