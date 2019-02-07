Volunteers in Medicine opens Thrift Shop in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On Jan. 26, elected officials from the state, county and municipal levels gathered with others from the community to officially open the new Volunteers In Medicine of South Jersey Thrift Store at 6825 Tilton Road, in Produce Junction Plaza.
As Mayor Paul Hodson cut a ceremonial ribbon during the gathering, he was surrounded by fellow VIM supporters, including Assemblymen John Armato and Vincent Mazzeo, Atlantic County Freeholders Caren Fitzpatrick and Maureen Kern, township Committeeman Andrew Parker and township Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer. Also on hand to show support for VIM and the new Thrift Store were members of Fresh Start Church, each of whom donated items that will be added to the store’s extensive inventory of clothing and household items.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Armato and Mazzeo presented VIM with a Joint Legislative Proclamation that honored the organization for supporting others in need.
“On behalf of our Board of Trustees, volunteers and patients, thank you for such a warm welcome,” said VIM Executive Director Jackie Meiluta. “We are thrilled to be in EHT and providing free care for the uninsured in Atlantic County.”
Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey is a charitable organization that runs free clinics in Atlantic and Cape May counties for the uninsured and underserved, providing quality health care and preventative medical services in a caring environment. Support from individuals, families, businesses and others in the community is vital to VIM’s success.
“We rely on the thrift store for a steady source of income for our clinics,” Meiluta said. “I am confident this store will be successful — which means our clinic is able to provide free care for the uninsured.”
Proceeds from the new VIM Thrift Shop, which is accepting donations of gently used clothing, home goods and collectibles, will benefit VIM’s free Health Care Clinics, including the organization’s newest clinic at 3073 English Creek Ave.
To learn more about Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey, see vimsj.org or phone 609-463-2846. To contact VIM’s new Thrift Shop, phone 609-277-7075.