Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Egg Harbor Township

Volunteers in Medicine opens Thrift Shop in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On Jan. 26, elected officials from the state, county and municipal levels gathered with others from the community to officially open the new Volunteers In Medicine of South Jersey Thrift Store at 6825 Tilton Road, in Produce Junction Plaza.

As Mayor Paul Hodson cut a ceremonial ribbon during the gathering, he was surrounded by fellow VIM supporters, including Assemblymen John Armato and Vincent Mazzeo, Atlantic County Freeholders Caren Fitzpatrick and Maureen Kern, township Committeeman Andrew Parker and township Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer. Also on hand to show support for VIM and the new Thrift Store were members of Fresh Start Church, each of whom donated items that will be added to the store’s extensive inventory of clothing and household items.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Armato and Mazzeo presented VIM with a Joint Legislative Proclamation that honored the organization for supporting others in need.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees, volunteers and patients, thank you for such a warm welcome,” said VIM Executive Director Jackie Meiluta. “We are thrilled to be in EHT and providing free care for the uninsured in Atlantic County.”

Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey is a charitable organization that runs free clinics in Atlantic and Cape May counties for the uninsured and underserved, providing quality health care and preventative medical services in a caring environment. Support from individuals, families, businesses and others in the community is vital to VIM’s success.

“We rely on the thrift store for a steady source of income for our clinics,” Meiluta said. “I am confident this store will be successful — which means our clinic is able to provide free care for the uninsured.”

Proceeds from the new VIM Thrift Shop, which is accepting donations of gently used clothing, home goods and collectibles, will benefit VIM’s free Health Care Clinics, including the organization’s newest clinic at 3073 English Creek Ave.

To learn more about Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey, see vimsj.org or phone 609-463-2846. To contact VIM’s new Thrift Shop, phone 609-277-7075.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.