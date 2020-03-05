EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Asbury United Methodist Church will be part of the change on March 21 when it hosts a "Yes, We Can Rise Against Hunger” event at Scullville Fire Company at 1708 Somers Point Road.
With the 800 million hungry people in the world in mind, volunteers will package meals to contribute to the goal of assembling and packing 500,000 meals in one day. Five other locations throughout New Jersey will host similar events simultaneously.
“We’re excited to sport our red hairnets and pack meals,“ said Lori Jo Jamieson, wife of the Rev. Peter Jamieson, pastor at Asbury UMC. “And we’re so grateful that the firefighters at the station house have volunteered to set up and clean up before and after the event.”
Volunteers have been asked to commit to a two-hour time slot. With the support of the nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, each of the six sites across greater New Jersey will have three meal-packing timeslots throughout the day. For details and to register, see gnjumc.org/congregationalvitality/mission/yeswecan/. Registration is free.
“The mission project is great for persons of all ages, from 5 years old to 105 years old, and seating will be provided for those who are physically unable to stand for their 2-hour shift,” said Director of Mission Ashley Wilson, who added that donations and sponsorships are also needed to help cover the cost of using Rise Against Hunger’s resources. Several options are available on the website.
Congregations of the United Methodists of Greater New Jersey know what it takes to work hard to feed the hungry. In the past, volunteers at 71 church sponsored events have packed 1.2 million meals for people in 13 countries.
Rise Against Hunger, riseagainsthunger.org, founded in 1998 by Ray Buchanan, a United Methodist minister and Vietnam veteran, is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Goal No. 2 of zero hunger. From the implementation of sustainable community development projects and improving health to addressing gender equalities and facilitating this meal packaging program around the world, the nonprofit is committed to ending hunger by 2030.
More than three million children die every year because of undernutrition and the diseases that ensue, and many others fail to thrive in school because they’re hungry. Every child deserves an education and the opportunity to achieve their dreams — but in order to do this they need enough to eat.
On March 21, thousands of people will embrace the words of Margaret Meade when she said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world."
