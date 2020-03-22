Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Schrul’s was a popular log cabin-type restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township. Patricia Williams is on the far left. If anyone can identify the other ladies in the photo, please comment on the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Facebook page, which always posts photos from History Notes that appear in the The Current of Egg Harbor Township.
Today, the location of Schrul's is under construction for a proposed Royal Farms.
Upcoming Events
Due to current coronavirus situation, all March and April events have been canceled. This includes Abe Lincoln’s presentation at the community center and the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Recognition dinner at Crab Trap. All purchased tickets for the dinner will be refunded.
