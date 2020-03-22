Schrul’s was a popular log cabin-type restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township. Patricia Williams is on the far left. If anyone can identify the other ladies in the photo, please comment on the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Facebook page, which always posts photos from History Notes that appear in the The Current of Egg Harbor Township. Today, the location of Schrul's is under construction for a proposed Royal Farms.