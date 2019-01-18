Wesley boarding house — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Located on Somers Point Mays Landing Road in the English Creek section of the township was the Wesley House. The owners were John Wesley Scull and his wife, Mary (English) Scull. They operated the boarding house in the summer months and during the hunting season. The Scull family lived here year round and the house remained in the family for many generations. John and Mary’s son Eugene ran the boarding house for a while as well. The last members of the family to live here were Harry, Lavina and Marie Scull (brother and sisters). Harry operated a small gas station and store next to the house. The sisters married and lived there with their husbands until it was just Marie and her husband Frank Pederson. They later sold the house and built another home across the street. (Information from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbour Township, NJ")
The next upcoming event for the Great Egg Harbour Township Historial Society will be 7 p.m. March 8, An Evening of Pure Irish featuring The Irish Celli Band, Irish dancers and bagpipers.
The event will take place at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum/Library is open to the public 1 to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of each month and 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday, or by appointment.
The museum is at 6647 West Jersey Ave.
The museum is always looking for early photos of the township. For any questions, call 609-601-1223 or 609-335-3313. Like the museum on Facebook: Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum