Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The original West Atlantic City School was located on the corner of Palermo Avenue and Verona Boulevard. This new brick building was built in 1929 on Toledo Avenue for a growing population. The first school was then used by the WAC volunteer fire company until its newer building was completed in 1958 on the Black Horse Pike. This brick West Atlantic City school was demolished in September 2004.
Upcoming trip planned
Make your reservations now for the History Bus Trip to Philadelphia 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Cost is $67 and includes transportation and admission to the American Revolution Museum, with time to explore historic Philadelphia. Call Rick at Friendly Tours and Travel. The bus has limited seating. Call and reserve your spot at 609-226-0540.
New summer hours
Summer hours for the museum and research library are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.