110719_eht_history

Pictured is a class of students from Mrs. Reinheimer’s afternoon Kindergarten class from 1975 sitting in front of the building.

This was one of the outlying schools in Egg Harbor Township that no longer exists today. It was located on Toledo Ave in West Atlantic City and was built in 1929. A lot of people from this area have fond memories of attending this school.

Upcoming Events~

The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will be having their “Holiday Open House” on Wednesday December 4th at the museum located at 6647 West Jersey Ave in EHT.

TIme~ 6:30 pm. There will be dancers from Cygnus, a special visitor for the children, refreshments and music.

Stop by the museum to get information on helping to decorate the tree.

Phone….609-813-2002

Museum is open every Sunday from 1-3 and the first Saturdays of each month from 9-11.

Visit www.GEHTHSMuseum.org

or on Facebook~

"Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum"

Load comments