Willliam F. Roeske was reelected president and chief of Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company in 1963. From a 1963 newspaper: “Willliam F. Roeske was re-elected to his 30th term as president and fire chief of the Cardiff volunteer Fire Company. Also re-elected were: John Johnson, vice president; Joseph Kreutzer, Secretary; Walter Mockel, Treasurer; Louis Carmen, assistant fire chief; Joseph Flanagan, Captain ; John Johnson, first lieutenant and fire marshal; and William C. Roeske, drill master. It was reported that “Old Becky’, the fire company’s aged piece of fire equipment will be retired in the spring when a new water tanker is expected. An annual Christmas party for the firemen will be held in the firehouse and the auxiliary will prepare and served dinner for the men."