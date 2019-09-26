The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May will present a joint workshop on learning and practicing the skills necessary to set appropriate boundaries with your loved ones who live with mental illness.
Over many years families often share the need for healthier relationships and therapeutic boundaries. How can family members assert healthy boundaries? How can they learn the difference of when enabling becomes disabling?
This skills-based program will strengthen your ability to help the family unit live more cohesively. In small nonjudgmental groups, members will have the opportunity to share and discuss how we together can live more harmonious with healthy limits and boundaries while still providing care and support.
The conference will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Sal’s Cafe, 501 New Road in Somers Point. Parking will be available throughout the front and adjacent lots to the venue. The workshop is free. For more information, contact Abbie Katz at abbieekatz@aol.com or call 215-327-7940.
