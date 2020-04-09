Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The bowling team from The World’s End Body Shop were champions of the City League at the Pleasantville Bowling Center in 1962. Photo shows, from back left, Ed Robinson, Bert Underberg, Neil Frieze and Howard Robinson. Pictured in the front row are Bob Pujda, Ed Swangler (owner of World’s End Body Shop) and Carl Smith.
The shop was located in the McKee City section of the township on Oakland Avenue (now Heggen Avenue) from 1959 to 1971.
Upcoming events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society recognition dinner that was scheduled for April 23 has been postponed to a later date. The museum is also closed until further notice. Please check the Facebook page, "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.